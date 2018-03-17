FIR against SP leaders who ‘inaugurated’ stretch in Ghaziabad

SP leaders at the 10.3-km stretch from UP Gate to Raj Nagar Extension SP leaders at the 10.3-km stretch from UP Gate to Raj Nagar Extension

The Ghaziabad administration’s plans for a gala event to inaugurate the 10.3 km stretch from UP Gate to Raj Nagar Extension — touted as the longest elevated stretch on a pier — were crushed on Friday after Samajwadi Party leaders from the district threw open the road to the public.

Around 8.45 am on Friday, a line of vehicles reached the entry point to the elevated road from the Raj Nagar Extension side. Two men held a red ribbon across the road, as others surrounding them waved SP flags. Rakesh Yadav, an SP leader who is also part of the Ghaziabad Legislative Council, said, “We broke a coconut and cut the ribbon. We then told people the road was open for public use. Everything was done peacefully.”

Soon after, Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) officials reached the venue, barricaded the entry point and deployed security personnel to stop people from using the road. Later in the day, the GDA filed a complaint against SP leaders.

“An FIR was filed against Yadav and other unnamed persons under IPC sections 147, 148 (pertaining to rioting), 279 (rash driving or driving in the public way), 307 (attempt to murder), 332 and 353 (pertaining to deterring a public servant from his duty), 431(mischief by injury to public road, bridge, river or channel), among others,” said Akash Tomar, SP (City) Ghaziabad.

“The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority cleared the project on March 8 but the road is yet to be inaugurated. We have invited the CM and are awaiting his response,” VN Singh, chief engineer, GDA, said. SP leaders, however, claimed that the project had been conceived during former CM Akhilesh Yadav’s rule. They added that the road was not inaugurated, despite being completed two-three months ago.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App