FIR against six for ragging first-year student at Amity University Delhi

A 19-year-old first-year student of Amity University was allegedly beaten up and ragged by a group of six men inside the varsity premises in Noida Thursday afternoon. An FIR was registered against one student and five unidentified persons at Noida Sector 39 police station Friday evening.

Police said a case was registered after the victim’s father approached them. “An FIR has been registered under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504, 506 (criminal intimidation) and section 5 of the UP Prohibition of Ragging Act after we received a complaint from the student’s father. The student is studying hotel management at Amity University, while those who ragged him are his seniors, the complaint stated,” said Amarnath Yadav, SHO, Sector 39 police station.

The complaint maintained that the student was involved in an intra-university practical examination when the accused started bothering him. His father told The Indian Express, “My son joined Amity in July-August last year. A group of students who live close to the university would ask him to dance or sing a song. I had told my son to be calm about these things but to tell us when he is ragged too much. On Thursday, my wife told me that my son had come back with bruises on his face and back.”

The father further alleged that his son was called to the ground floor of the varsity building by the accused.

“They were bothering him during the internal practical examination. He asked them to go away. They called him on his cellphone after a while and asked him to meet them downstairs. They apologised to him over the phone and they told him that they will discuss the matter and that he should not get angry. When he went to meet them after he got free, one of the six men slapped him. The others held on to him and beat him up,” the father said. He added that when he took up the matter with the administration, they paid no heed to his concerns.

Meanwhile, the university maintained that the incident was not a case of ragging.

“A case of fight between two group of students was reported and an institutional discipline committee initiated investigation of the case immediately. Today, the father of one of the students complained and immediately the anti-ragging committee investigated the case and referred the case to the student discipline committee, since it was not found to be a case of ragging. The matter is being investigated further,” said Savita Mehta, Vice President (Communications), Amity Group.

