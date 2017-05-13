FIR against Omaxe builders on charges of cheating buyers

A DAY after Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana met home investors and builders on the issue of delay in handing over of flats in Noida and Greater Noida, police on Friday, on the directions of a local court, registered an FIR against another builder on charges of cheating.

Police said an FIR has been registered against Omaxe builders at Noida Phase 2 police station. “The FIR was registered based on the directions of the district court under IPC section 420 (cheating) against six people who are part of the Omaxe management,” said Rashid Ali, SHO, Noida Phase II police station.

Since March, at least five FIRs have been registered against various builders, mostly for delay in handing over of flats to home buyers. Omaxe, however, could not be reached for comments, despite repeated attempts.

On Thursday, while home investors met Mahana at Noida Authority office, some home developers also met the minister on the issue. ”The meeting was on the issue of delay in giving possession of flats. There were around four to five home developers, and we all have assured speedy delivery of flats”” said R K Arora, Managing Director, Supertech Limited.

The meeting also witnessed builders urging the Minister to waive the interest charged by the administration on delay in projects. “We have delivered 22,000 apartments in the last three years. The basic problem faced by us relates to a court order due to which construction was stopped at these sites for more than three years. We have asked the government to provide an interest waiver to builders due to this delay,” Arora added.

Meanwhile, home buyers, had on Thursday, suggested a list of measures which the government could take to protect the investors’ interests.

“We had asked the minister to ensure that buyers don’t have to pay extra payments such as farmer compensation, escalation charges and that the builder be directed to assure that flats are handed to buyers on time. Moreover, partial completion certificates should also be issued to builders after proper inspection of the site to check if basic amenities such as electricity and water supply are available,” said Annu Khan, President, Noida Estate Flat Owners Main Association.

