FIR against four AAP legislators after tussle with BJP at Kejriwal’s home

Tuesday started with high-voltage drama at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence as a BJP delegation headed to the premises. The tussle between the two parties on the issue of the ongoing sealing drive soon took a chaotic turn, resulting in the lodging of an FIR against four AAP MLAs.

Addressing reporters after the ruckus at his residence, Kejriwal claimed that Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had little interest in discussing the issue of the ongoing sealing drive. Alleging that the BJP was trying to divert attention from the drive, Kejriwal said, “Tiwari raised only two issues — unauthorised colonies and 351 roads, which have nothing to with the ongoing sealing drive. On the 351 roads, there is no sealing yet. Despite this, BJP is raising this issue again and again.”

The AAP chief also rubbished claims by BJP members that they had been attacked. Maintaining that the BJP leaders had pressed for a meeting behind closed doors, Kejriwal said he had insisted on an open discussion.

“If any MLA has misbehaved with them, I will throw him out (of AAP)… Recently, I had written to the L-G on the sealing issue and suggested four steps to give relief to traders. However, it is unfortunate that the Centre and L-G are not taking immediate steps to stop the sealing,” the CM said.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer from North District confirmed that a complaint against four AAP MLAs — Jarnail Singh, Akhilesh Tripathi, Rajesh Rishi and Jitendra Tomar, apart from other unnamed persons — by Delhi BJP general secretary Ravinder Gupta had been received.

“An FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint received at Civil Lines police station. Investigation is underway,” said the officer.

Less than two hours following the ruckus, the Delhi CM had hit the ground — attending meetings with traders in Old Delhi, Meher Chand Market and Defence Colony. Reaching out to traders at these markets — which had witnessed closure of basements, first and second floor sections of shops — Kejriwal assured them of his government’s support.

“Within two-three days, we will approach the Supreme Court on behalf of the Delhi government to urge for a stay on this sealing drive. Either amend the Master Plan or bring about an

ordinance. But till the time they do this, there should be a stay on the sealing drive in Delhi… I am going to every market in Delhi where sealing has taken place in order to know their issues and incorporate them in the petition so that we get a stay from the SC,” said Kejriwal at Meher Chand Market.

