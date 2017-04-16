FIR against author of book with ‘36-24-36 female figure’

Delhi Police have registered an FIR against the author and publisher of a book for Class XII, titled Health and Physical Education, after the CBSE lodged a complaint against them for “indecent depiction of women and misrepresenting the syllabus prescribed by the CBSE”.

The CBSE said it had received several complaints earlier this month over the book stating that “36-24-36 is the best figure for females”.

The case was registered at Preet Vihar police station on April 14 under the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act 1986 along with relevant IPC sections. “We will call the book’s author and publisher for investigation,” said DCP (east) Omvir Singh Bishnoi.

CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma said the board has set up a committee of experts to review the contents of the book. “The shape, size, figure have been inappropriately described and are not in consonance with the spirit of the syllabus. The author has written out of context, the textbook is not as per the syllabus, as is being claimed by the publisher/author. The publisher and the author have committed criminal misconduct by publishing and selling these books to students in connivance with some schools,” said Sharma.

She added that the publisher has caused wrongful loss of reputation, goodwill and credibility of the CBSE.

The CBSE, in a press release, also clarified that the Class XII curriculum of Physical Education is designed to meet certain objectives that promote health and fitness among youth. The curriculum includes topics such as sports and nutrition, yoga and lifestyle, physiology, psychology, training and sports.

“The board neither subscribes to nor encourages irrelevant, sexist or derogatory references to any gender, specially women. The CBSE does not recommend books by any private publishers to the affiliate schools. Rule 15.1 (d) of the Affiliation-bye-laws of the Board clearly states that the schools will follow the syllabus on the basis of curriculum prescribed by NCERT/CBSE and textbooks published by NCERT or CBSE as far as practicable,” the CBSE said.

