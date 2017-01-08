FIR against 4 Gurgaon builders for cheating

FIR registered against 4 builders of Sec-52’s Shanti Niketan Co-op Group Housing Soc. after complainants alleged irregularities. (Source: ANI photo) FIR registered against 4 builders of Sec-52’s Shanti Niketan Co-op Group Housing Soc. after complainants alleged irregularities. (Source: ANI photo)

Gurgaon police have registered an FIR against four builders, including a prominent hotelier, for allegedly involved in cheating in the name of housing society. The accused — Mangal Sen Mittal, a proprietor of Ramada hotel, and three others — have been booked under IPC sections 420, 120B, 467 and 471 at Sushant Lok police station.

According to the FIR, Mangal, along with Arun Sharma, Anil Sharma and Gajendra Kumar, has formed Shanti Niketan cooperative group housing society in 2009 in Sector 52, Gurgaon. The accused have made 98 members of housing society and allegedly taken Rs 40 crore till 2011 in the name of residential flats.

“They were making continuous promise but not provided us flats. Ultimately, we have registered complaint on CM window and it has recommended Gurgaon police to register criminal FIR against them,” P L Saini, a complainant, told reporters. When contacted, ACP DLF Harendra Kumar said that after recommendation of the chief minister’s grievance cell, the case was transferred to the Economic Offence Wing that have found that the complainants’ claims were true. “We have registered an FIR under relevant IPC sections of cheating and

forgery and investigating the matter. The accused will be put behind the bars soon,” the ACP said.