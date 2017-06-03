Find plots for 850 mohalla clinics: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed the chief secretary to identify plots for 850 mohalla clinics, a move aimed at expediting completion of the AAP government’s flagship project. The AAP government had promised to construct 1,000 such clinics in Delhi to ensure basic healthcare to citizens, free of cost.

In his note to Chief Secretary M M Kutty, the Chief Minister said, “The chief secretary is directed to coordinate with all departments, who own land (like education, DJB, DUSIB, PWD, others)… 850 pieces of land, equally distributed all over Delhi, should be identified urgently to construct mohalla clinics. The chief secretary should identify these plots of land by June 30, 2017.”

After losses in Punjab and the MCD elections, Kejriwal has been reviewing the functioning of the health department. Kejriwal also directed Kutty to ensure that repair of all PWD roads is undertaken by July 31.

