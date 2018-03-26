Finance Secretary to submit report on routes of Delhi Metro Phase IV: Manish Sisodia

Presents Latest News
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Monday said he had directed Finance Secretary S N Sahai to study the routes of the proposed Phase IV project of Delhi Metro as some of those were financially “unviable”. He added that the unviable routes might impact the fare structure on the proposed line.

“I have directed the finance secretary to submit a study report on all the routes of Metro Phase IV to ascertain which ones are financially viable and which ones are unviable,” Sisodia told reporters here. Earlier this month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the Delhi government would soon clear the metro project.

In January 2016, the AAP dispensation had given its in-principle approval to the Phase IV project. It is yet to give its official nod to the same. The routes under the Phase-IV project are — Rithala-Narela (21.73 kms), Janakpuri West-RK Ashram (28.92 kms), Mukundpur-Maujpur (12.54 kms), Inderlok-Indraprastha (12.58 kms), Tughlakabad-Aerocity (20.20 kms) and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G-Block (7.96 kms).

