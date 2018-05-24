Finance Ministry says no to revising salary of Delhi Police

Delhi Police had written to MHA last year. (File) Delhi Police had written to MHA last year. (File)

The Finance Ministry has turned down a proposal by the Delhi Police seeking to revise their pay scale to bring them on a par with officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB). The Ministry sent back the proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs with four “queries”, asking them to reconsider the matter and resend the proposal with clear justification, along with the approval of the Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Delhi Police had last year urged the MHA to revise their pay scales. The file was later forwarded by the MHA to the Department of Expenditure under the Ministry of Finance. In a letter to the MHA, under secretary, department of expenditure, Balachandran B S, has stated that the matter was examined. “It appears that the MHA has not yet considered the proposal in the right perspective and, as such, the MHA is requested to consider the proposal after clarifying several points,” he stated in the letter.

In the letter to the MHA, Balachandran said that since the Seventh Pay Commission has recommended higher pay scales for only the CBI and the IB, and not in case of Delhi Police, it clearly suggests that the SPC did not find it justified to recommend higher pay scales for them.

“The pay scales of inspectors and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Union Territories are the same as the distinct pay scale of Delhi Police. Therefore, if pay scales in the Delhi Police have to be revised, will it not lead to repercussions in these Union Territories,” Balachandran asked in his letter.

He also asked about pay scales of sub-inspectors and higher posts in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). “The MHA is requested to reconsider the matter and if they still feel justified thereafter, they may send the proposal to this department with clear justification and comments — of all the queries — with the approval of the Home Minister, as any change in pay scale would require approval of the Finance Minister,” he added.

