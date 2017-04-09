File with wrong department, cop fights to get justice

An inspector who received a showcause notice from his seniors in 2012, ostensibly because of his superior’s mistake, had to fight for three years before the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) to clear his name.

Inspector Rakesh Kumar’s ordeal started on January 3, 2012, when he was posted as the SHO at Jyoti Nagar police station. Surender Kumar, the MLA from Gokulpuri, had claimed there was a threat to his life, which prompted the JCP (southeastern range) to seek an assessment report from the ACP (Gokulpuri).

The ACP gave the task to Inspector Kumar who, after conducting an inquiry, wrapped up his assessment report within 16 days and submitted it to the ACP. But on September 19 that year, he received a notice from his seniors, asking him to explain why he had not submitted the report on time, despite several reminders.

“He replied that all allegations were baseless and requested the showcause notice be withdrawn. After receiving his response, a censure was instead issued to him by his seniors — on charges of delay in sending the assessment report,” the applicant’s advocate Anil Singal told Jasmine Ahmed, a judicial member of the CAT bench.

Kumar moved an application before the appellate authority of Delhi Police on April 29, 2013, but it was rejected. In 2014, he challenged the punishment before the CAT. According to Singal, Kumar sent the assessment report to the ACP’s office, but the ACP forwarded it to the wrong department.

Ahmed found that as per records, the report was sent to the ACP on January 21, 2012. They further found that the ACP forwarded the report to the HAC department, instead of the HAX department, on January 23. “I feel that the applicant is being punished for no fault of his as the delay was not at all attributable to him,” Ahmed said.

