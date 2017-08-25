‘File report on living conditions at FRRO’

A government spokesperson told The Indian Express, “The minister has asked for a report.” A government spokesperson told The Indian Express, “The minister has asked for a report.”

Although the 50-odd inmates, from countries ranging from Sudan to Pakistan, at the detention facility in Lampur called off their “indefinite hunger strike” Thursday, Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajender Pal Gautam has asked the department for a report on the allegations of “slave-like” treatment meted out to them.

Earlier The Indian Express had reported that the inmates had alleged they were being extorted at the facility, and complained about poor living conditions, bad quality food and expired medicines. Before the strike, they had written several letters to the President, the Prime Minister and the Ministry of External Affairs, they had claimed. All of the letters, however, have gone unanswered, they further said.

A government spokesperson told The Indian Express, “The minister has asked for a report. If at all there are any lapses related to the living conditions, then there will be zero tolerance.” Meanwhile the hunger strike, that began on Monday, ended on Thursday. An inmate said, “It is not that the mistreatment has stopped or that any of our demands have been met. But we have truly lost hope. We don’t think anyone cares.”

