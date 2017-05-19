Fight forces of disruption: Arvind Kejriwal asks government officials

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asked the Delhi government officials to fight “the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values” while administering “anti-terror” oath to them. Anti-Terrorism Day is observed on May 21 but with two consecutive holidays ahead, the event was held at the Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi on Friday in which hundreds of government officers participated.

While administrating oath to participants, Kejriwal said they all should pledge to uphold and promote peace, social harmony and understanding among fellow human beings and fight the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values. Chief Secretary M M Kutty, PWD Secretary Ashwani Kumar, Urban Development Secretary A Anbarasu were among the officers who took the oath.

