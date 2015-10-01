Fight for Delhi: LG’s position like that of President, can’t act against advice of government, says AAP

L-G Najeeb Jung (L) with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

Resuming arguments on the issue of distribution of power between Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung and the Delhi government, senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, representing the AAP government, has argued that the Lt Governor “was not the elected representative” and could not act against the aid and advice of the elected government.

Referring to various precedent judgments of the Supreme Court and various high courts, Krishnan also compared the position of the Lt Governor to the “symbolic” position of the President of India, who is bound by the advice of the Council of Ministers.

The Delhi government — which has filed a writ petition challenging the decision of the Lt Governor regarding the appointment of the Anti-Corruption Branch chief — has maintained in its arguments that Jung cannot act “contrary to the decision of the popularly elected government.”

The bench of Chief Justice G Rohini and Justice Jayant Nath is currently hearing final arguments on the issue of interpretation of Article 239AA of the Constitution, regarding the powers of the Lt Governor on the governance of Delhi. A total of seven cases, arising out of the spat between the Lt Governor and the AAP government, are being heard together by the court.

