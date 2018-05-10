Fight against Centre like Maharana wars with Mughals: Manish Sisodia

Sisodia said those who used to sit in the Red Fort (Mughals) thought that they would always have power and harassed people thinking that they would not raise their voice. (Express photo/File) Sisodia said those who used to sit in the Red Fort (Mughals) thought that they would always have power and harassed people thinking that they would not raise their voice. (Express photo/File)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia hit out at the central government on the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap, invoking the Rajput king’s battle against the Mughal Empire and comparing the latter’s “arrogance” to that of the Narendra Modi government.

Speaking at the unveilling of a statue of the Rajput king at ISBT, Kashmere Gate, Sisodia, the party’s Rajput face, said that the Delhi government was taking efforts to provide health and educational facilities to the people of the city, and remove middlemen from delivering ration to people. He made comparisons to the Rajput king and his people-friendly rule.

“A cruel ruler in Delhi used to ask him (Maharana Pratap) to leave. The fight is same. A number of incidents happening now remind me of the Mughal rule,” Sisodia said, adding that voters in Delhi have chosen a government that wants to ensure that RWAs play a key role in deciding the manner in which CCTV cameras are installed in the areas, hurdles are being created in its path.

“Some people in the Centre have the same arrogance as the Mughals did. They will not allow the common man to work… the same fight continues today,” he said.

Sisodia said those who used to sit in the Red Fort (Mughals) thought that they would always have power and harassed people thinking that they would not raise their voice.

“Voices against harassment were raised before and will continue to be raised,” the Deputy CM added.

