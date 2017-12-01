Fiat to probe customer’s assault inside showroom

A video — purportedly recorded at the Landmark Jeep showroom in Badarpur — showing a customer being thrashed by staffers has prompted automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India to investigate the incident.

The case, employees at the showroom said, dates back to September.

In the nearly two-minute-long video, a man dressed in a grey safari suit is seen being taken to a cabin, away from a group of men in black suits. As he sits on the chair in the room, a man dressed in a black suit tries to shield him while another man hits him. “We are in the know of the incident and we have taken this up very seriously,” FCA India said. “The sequence of events is currently being investigated. Appropriate action will be taken once all facts are studied and considered,” the company maintained.

In a separate statement, the company’s dealer, Landmark Group, said, “The video neither portrays nor provides the complete picture of the happenings,” it said. According to staffers of the showroom, who requested anonymity, the driver had come to the showroom because there was some defect in the car. After the incident, police was called, staffers said, but the matter was resolved mutually.

