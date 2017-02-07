Fearing closure of units, traders approach Delhi Government

Concerned over sealing of their units for non-compliance of fire safety rules, a delegation of traders of Narela and Bawana today met Industries Minister Satyendar Jain and sought his intervention into the matter. According to traders, the district administrations have threatened to seal their business premises as they have not got No Objection Certificates (NOC) from the Fire Department. Jain, who also holds Home portfolio, has directed officials concerned to organise camps in Narela and Bawana to cater to traders to apply for NOCs.

“We have been asked by the area SDMs that their business premises will be sealed from Monday onwards as we don’t have NOC from the Fire Department.

“In meeting, we raised the issue and the minister has asked the department to hold camps for traders to get NOC,” a trader,. who was present in meeting, said.

There are thousands of commercial units in Narela and Bawana where lakhs of workers earn their livelihood.