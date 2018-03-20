FB post alleges JNU protesters blocked road while child lay bleeding, Shehla Rashid calls it BJP ploy

The incident reportedly occurred on Nelson Mandela Road in South Delhi when about a hundred JNU students gathered outside the police station. (File Photo) The incident reportedly occurred on Nelson Mandela Road in South Delhi when about a hundred JNU students gathered outside the police station. (File Photo)

Even as protests demanding registration of separate FIRs against JNU professor Atul Kumar Johri in Vasant Kunj, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment, rocked the city on Monday, a post went viral on Facebook, alleging how the agitating students prevented a bleeding child from being taken to the hospital. A person named Nikita Sara said the JNU students were dancing and raised “azaadi” slogans and ignored her when she told them to clear the road to let the vehicle carrying the bleeding child pass.

The incident reportedly occurred on Nelson Mandela Road in South Delhi when about a hundred JNU students gathered outside the police station, shouting “Delhi Police murdabad” and alleging that police were deliberately delaying action in the case. A clash erupted with the police when the students tried to break the barricades and the road was blocked.

Detailing the incident, Sara said the protesters “told her that’s not our problem and they were protesting sexual harassment”. Sara said she had also approached former JNU vice-president Shehla Rashid, whom she noticed was giving interviews by the roadside, but her plea fell on deaf ears. “On the other side, I saw a young lady with full makeup giving interviews to the likes of Aaj Tak and others. I tried to stop the interview, tell her about the problems people were facing. Her name they said was #ShehlaRashid,” the FB post read.

1. Dear friends, I have no knowledge of the incident Nikita Sara is referring to. The Police had already cordoned off Nelson Mandela Marg at 7 pm when the march started. I was on NDTV and Mirror Now from 7:30 pm onwards, so I have no knowledge of this, nor do any of the students. — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) March 19, 2018

As the FB post went viral, Rashid claimed she was unaware of any such incident and said “state agents” were already at work, taking a dig at BJP. “We were expecting a backlash from BJP, but we weren’t expecting it so soon. State agents are already at work. But let’s keep the focus on Johri. In the end, my best wishes to the injured child, if the story is true. Would like to visit her in the hospital. I have full faith that they won’t obstruct a bleeding child. In fact, if the story is indeed true, we will line up to donate blood. That’s who we are,” she said in a series of tweets.

7. We were expecting backlash from BJP, but we weren’t expecting it so soon. State agents are already at work. But let’s keep focus on Johri. In the end, my best wishes to the injured child, if the story is true. Would like to visit her in the hospital. Thanks to all of you. — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) March 19, 2018

Rashid said “public inconvenience” was a classic tactic to defame movements while asserting that JNU students always allowed ambulances to pass and helped the general public in need. “We are a responsible movement. Please have some faith. These things are raked up to deflect attention from the main topic. Public inconvenience is a classic tactic to defame movements. People who are deeply embedded in the state and intelligence machinery know very well how to do this. This was done precisely because we have public sympathy. But if there is a child, I’d like to visit her in hospital,” the JNU student said in another tweet.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App