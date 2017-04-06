Favourites of Delhi Congress leaders picked for MCD polls: Old guard

State Congress members at a press conference. (Source: Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) State Congress members at a press conference. (Source: Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Dissatisfied with ticket distribution for the upcoming MCD elections, a group of Congress leaders on Wednesday lashed out at the state leadership alleging “irregularities” in candidate selection.

“The party president should keep the party together but Ajay Maken has not met us or spoken to us in more than six months,” former Delhi minister Mangat Ram Singhal said. Addressing reporters at Congress Rajya Sabha MP Parvez Hashmi’s residence, Singhal said senior leaders of the party have sought time to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi so that they can point out the discrepancies in ticket distribution.

Singhal alleged that the system and the surveys adopted for ticket distribution were not transparent and in case of some wards, tickets have been given to relatives of senior Congress leaders. “The process of ticket distribution was bypassed and favourites of the Delhi Congress leadership were chosen to contest the upcoming polls,” he alleged.

Veteran Congress members had on Tuesday levelled similar allegations against the state leadership, stating that they had been “humiliated”.

Former MLAs, who were appointed observers for different Assembly constituencies, were miffed at the candidate selection done by Ajay Maken. While the party has maintained that in the process of ticket distribution this year, “the choice of the ground worker has been given preference”, senior party leaders claim that in many areas, this choice has been ignored to favour others.

The Congress state unit refused to comment on the matter.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now