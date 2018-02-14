  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • Father, son killed as car rams into speeding SUV at Delhi’s Jaitpur area

Father, son killed as car rams into speeding SUV at Delhi’s Jaitpur area

The incident took place at 2am when Trilok Chand and six of his family members were returning from a wedding ceremony. Personnel from Delhi Fire Services had to use gas cutters to rescue the people trapped inside the mangled vehicle.

Written by Anand Mohan J | New Delhi | Updated: February 14, 2018 11:30 am
Call centre employee dead in crash The injured have been shifted to Apollo hospital where their treatment is currently under way. (Photo for representation)
Related News

A man and his son died on Wednesday after their car hit a speeding Mahindra XUV in south-east Delhi’s Jaitpur area and caught fire after the accident. Police said both the cars were reportedly speeding and the impact of the crash killed the father-son duo, while six others were injured.

The deceased has been identified as Trilok Chand and Vikas Tiwari. The incident took place at 2am when Chand and six of his family members were returning from a wedding ceremony in his Celerio car. Personnel from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) were rushed to the spot and they had to use gas cutters to rescue the people trapped inside the mangled vehicle.

The injured have been shifted to Apollo hospital where their treatment is currently underway, police said. “When they reached the Meetapur area, a speeding Mahindra XUV collided with them,” a police officer. As soon as the accident was reported, the local police and DFS reached the spot.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. A
    Ajay
    Feb 14, 2018 at 11:34 am
    Report mentions a Mahindra XUV and Suzuki Celerio being involved in the accident, whereas the image shows a Tata vehicle! What reporting?!
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Feb 14: Latest News