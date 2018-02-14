Father, son killed as car rams into speeding SUV at Delhi’s Jaitpur area

The injured have been shifted to Apollo hospital where their treatment is currently under way. (Photo for representation) The injured have been shifted to Apollo hospital where their treatment is currently under way. (Photo for representation)

A man and his son died on Wednesday after their car hit a speeding Mahindra XUV in south-east Delhi’s Jaitpur area and caught fire after the accident. Police said both the cars were reportedly speeding and the impact of the crash killed the father-son duo, while six others were injured.

The deceased has been identified as Trilok Chand and Vikas Tiwari. The incident took place at 2am when Chand and six of his family members were returning from a wedding ceremony in his Celerio car. Personnel from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) were rushed to the spot and they had to use gas cutters to rescue the people trapped inside the mangled vehicle.

The injured have been shifted to Apollo hospital where their treatment is currently underway, police said. “When they reached the Meetapur area, a speeding Mahindra XUV collided with them,” a police officer. As soon as the accident was reported, the local police and DFS reached the spot.

