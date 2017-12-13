Father selling vegetables, 2-yr-old dies after falling into open drain

After reaching the spot, police found that the drain was partially covered with stones, and that the girl had slipped through an opening. After reaching the spot, police found that the drain was partially covered with stones, and that the girl had slipped through an opening.

A two-year-old girl died after falling into an open drain outside an East Delhi Municipal Corporation school in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur on Tuesday. Police said the incident took place around 7.30 am, after the girl’s father dropped off her elder sister at school. The two-year-old was accompanying them, police said. Police said the father sells vegetables at a kiosk outside the school, and was attending to customers when the girl slipped and fell into the open drain. “I searched for her under the trucks, shops and tried to speak to some students near the school, but nobody could find her. She just vanished,” said Anirudh Pratap Singh, the girl’s father.

She was found inside the drain after 15 minutes, when some safai karamcharis turned up to clean the area. The girl was then rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

After reaching the spot, police found that the drain was partially covered with stones, and that the girl had slipped through an opening.

“We are trying to look into the circumstances under which the girl fell into the drain,” said a police officer, adding that the victim has been identified as Sreshti. Her father had set up his kiosk right outside the school, police said.

DCP (northeast) A K Singla said police have initiated inquest proceedings under CrPC Section 174.

Anirudh’s neighbour Suraj said, “He left for work early in the morning like always. But today, his younger daughter accompanied him. I was passing through the area when the girl fell inside the drain.”

“Local residents started searching for her. Some went inside the school and others started questioning shopkeepers. Around 15-20 people had gathered outside the school. By that time, some safai karamcharis who were cleaning the drain spotted her. She had stopped breathing by then,” Suraj said.

