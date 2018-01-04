Father of girl at centre of Fortis row seeks Prime Minister’s intervention

Fortis Gurgaon has been accused of overcharging and negligence by the girl’s family. Fortis Gurgaon has been accused of overcharging and negligence by the girl’s family.

Jayant Singh, father of the seven-year-old girl who died of dengue-related complications after a two-week stay at Fortis Hospital, Gurgaon, has written a letter to the Prime Minister seeking his “urgent intervention” in the matter.

After the girl’s death last year, the parents had alleged that the hospital was “criminally negligent” during her treatment, and had also indulged in “cheating, forgery and dishonest inducement of monies”.

They had also alleged that they had been charged close to Rs 16 lakh for her 15-day stay at the hospital before her death. The hospital has denied charges of negligence.

“I have written a letter to the PM seeking his intervention. We are also seeking a meeting with him to further take up the matter,” the girl’s father said.

The case had been registered at Sushant Lok police station, on the directions of the state, in December. The FIR, however, names a doctor and not the hospital. The licences of the pharmacy and blood bank of the hospital had also been suspended last month, following inspections.

In his letter to the PM, Singh alleged that his daughter died because of “a corrupt private hospital” and sought “urgent intervention, so that no other parent has to see his own child die because of a greedy private healthcare system”. He asked for the PM’s intervention to ensure that the licences of the Hospital, and the doctors responsible, be cancelled, and claimed that this has not been done “despite a conclusive report by the Haryana Medical Board”.

