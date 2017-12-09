Father of 7-year-old girl files police complaint against Gurgaon Fortis hospital

Fortis said they are yet to receive the complaint. (File) Fortis said they are yet to receive the complaint. (File)

Almost three months after the death of a seven-year-old girl at Fortis Hospital in Gurgaon, a complaint by her father was submitted against the hospital at Gurgaon police station.

Gaurav Phogat, SHO, Sushant Lok police station, said, “We have received a complaint. We will conduct a preliminary inquiry before registering an FIR.”

In the complaint, the father Jayant Singh held the hospital responsible for “culpable homicide”, claiming that the establishment was “criminally negligent in the course of her treatment”, and for “forgery, cheating and dishonest inducement of monies”. He accused 18 people, including chairman, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Executive Vice-Chairman, Fortis Healthcare, and nine doctors. Fortis Healthcare said they are “yet to receive any formal complaint”.

The girl’s father alleged the hospital forged the parents’ signatures over “crucial and important treatment related documents, that is, consent forms”.

Singh also alleged that a senior management member of the hospital offered him a cheque of Rs 10,37,889, besides making a verbal offer of Rs 15,00,000 “on the agreement that I would remain silent about the offences”.

But hospital authorities said the child had been withdrawn against medical advice after the father signed a ‘leave against medical advice (LAMA) form.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij told The Indian Express, “The state government, too, will move a criminal complaint against Fortis seeking an FIR against them on charges of causing death by negligence. Our complaint will be ready tomorrow.”

The hospital, however, said they have not been provided a copy of the state government probe panel’s findings.

