Father held for ‘killing’ 7-yr-old girl

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his seven-year-old daughter so that he could marry his sister-in-law, police said. Police said the accused, Dharambir, paid Rs 30,000 to his nephew, Sanjay (19), to help him kill the girl. Sanjay has also been arrested.

The girl was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital on July 17 where she was declared brought dead. Even though her father claimed there was no foul play involved, the autopsy report indicated she had been strangled.

“The accused were arrested on Sunday from outer Delhi. Dharambir told police that his wife died in June due to Hepatitis-B. After her death, he grew close to his sister-in-law and asked her to marry him,” said M N Tiwari, DCP (outer).

Police said the woman allegedly told him she will marry him if he leaves or gets rid of his children because she will not be able to look after them.

