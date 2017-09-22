Fashion designer Rohit Bal arrested from Defence Colony following fight with neighbour

Only in Express
By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: September 22, 2017 3:15 pm
Renowned fashion designer Rohit Bal was on Friday arrested for allegedly creating a ruckus and misbehaving with his neighbour in South Delhi’s Defence Colony area. The incident took place late Thursday night.

Bal, who also runs a showroom in Defence Colony, on Thursday night had a fight over a parking issue with his neighbour in Defence Colony’s C block. The neighbour then made a PCR call, following which the Delhi Police arrived at the spot.

According to the Delhi Police, Bal was found under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place. Along with him, police also arrested Bal’s friend, his driver and his cook.

The Delhi Police said a case under section 427 (mischief, causing damage to the amount of Rs 50), 451 (house trespass) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered at Defence Colony police station. Police said all four were granted bail later.

