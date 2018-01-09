Farmers, youth & Delhi: AAP’s focus areas in Rajya Sabha

(From left) AAP’s Sushil Gupta, Sanjay Singh and N D Gupta after receiving the certificate of election from the returning officer for the Rajya Sabha polls. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) (From left) AAP’s Sushil Gupta, Sanjay Singh and N D Gupta after receiving the certificate of election from the returning officer for the Rajya Sabha polls. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

With its three nominees elected to the Rajya Sabha on Monday, AAP promised to raise issues “pertaining to Delhi” — something that it accused BJP’s seven Lok Sabha MPs of failing to do. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s trusted lieutenant Sanjay Singh, chartered accountant N D Gupta and educationist Sushil Gupta received a ‘certificate of election’ from the returning officer (RO) Nidhi Srivastava for the Rajya Sabha polls on Monday.

The three were given the certificates after the RO cleared N D Gupta’s nomination, while rejecting a complaint filed by Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken which had sought cancellation of his nomination for allegedly holding an office of profit. “The matter was disposed of. N D Gupta’s nomination has been accepted,” reads the order.

AAP national secretary Pankaj Gupta said it was a “historic day” for the five-year-old party and thanked the people of Delhi for its 2015 victory. Singh said: “My job will be to raise issues related to Delhi and highlight how the Centre is not allowing an elected government to work…” He said his focus would be “to raise the issues of Delhi, farmers, youth who don’t have employment and vendors”.

Singh is a founder-member and part of AAP’s top decision-making body, the Political Affairs Committee. The nomination of N D Gupta and Sushil Gupta had come as a surprise, with many within AAP, including senior leaders such as Kumar Vishwas, questioning the move. The three refused to take questions.

Meanwhile, many supporters of Sushil Gupta explored the party office for the first time on Monday. One asked a post-bearer of the party, “Oh, the canteen is here. We weren’t very sure where we could get tea.” The terms of the incumbent members, Dr Karan Singh, Janardan Dwivedi and Parvez Hashmi expire on January 27. Since no one except the three filed nominations, polls scheduled for January 16 won’t be held.

