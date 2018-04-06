Faridabad: Real estate baron held on cheating charge

SRS Group chairman Anil Jindal in police custody, Thursday SRS Group chairman Anil Jindal in police custody, Thursday

Faridabad Police arrested the chairman of SRS Group, Anil Jindal, along with four of his associates, on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday — a month after 22 cases were registered against them for duping people of crores under the pretext of giving them flats.

Police said the five accused — Jindal, Nanakchand Tayal, Bisan Bansal, Devendra Adhana, and Vinod Mama — were arrested from a hotel in Delhi’s Mahipalpur, on the basis of a tip-off from a police source.

According to police, 22 cases had been registered against them on March 4, at the Sector 31 police station in Faridabad, under IPC sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 120B (criminal conspiracy), and Section 3 of the Haryana Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishment) Act, 2013.

“After the cases were registered, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) cell began gathering evidence against the accused as part of the probe, while simultaneously conducting raids to nab them,” Vikram Kapoor, DCP (Headquarters), said.

“However, the accused kept changing their hideouts to evade arrest… They were finally nabbed on the basis of information received from police sources, and other means of investigation,” the DCP added.

Investors who filed cases alleged that the accused collected around Rs 50,000 crore, through cheques and cash, under the pretext of booking and delivering plots of land, flats, and shops at different locations in Faridabad.

However, since November 2015, police said the accused have been denying any returns on the investment, with postdated cheques, which were provided, bouncing.

“Most of the investors belong to middle and lower middle classes, and include widows, retired persons, elderly people… who are staying in rented houses while paying high amounts of EMI,” said Satish Mittal, a member of SRS Pidit Manch, a grievance group formed by investors who were duped.

Apart from the 22 cases that have been registered against the five, police said the EOW cell is also investigating 100 complaints, “regarding which appropriate action will be taken after the preliminary probe”.

“In addition, the Income Tax and the Enforcement departments will also be roped in to assist the probe into all cases and complaints, so that every aspect can be minutely investigated and airtight evidence gathered against the accused,” the DCP said.

All five accused were produced in court on Thursday afternoon, and remanded to one-day judicial custody. “They will be lodged at Nimka jail in Faridabad during this period. A decision on the request for police remand will be made tomorrow (Friday),” Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police, said.

Faridabad Police also appealed to others who may have be duped by the accused to come forward with evidence against them.

