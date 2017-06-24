A train journey home after Eid shopping turns fatal for brothers

Shaqir at AIIMS. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Shaqir at AIIMS. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Hours after a 15-year-old Muslim boy was stabbed to death, and his two brothers assaulted by a mob that allegedly mocked their religion, police arrested one of the accused, Friday.

“We have arrested an accused, who is being interrogated. He has confessed. We can only comment further once the probe progresses,” said Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal.

Earlier in the day, Ajay Kumar, SHO of Government Railway Police station, Faridabad, said the autopsy report is expected on Saturday. A case has been registered under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 302 (murder), and 34 (common intention).

According to the FIR, the incident took place when the victim, Junaid Khan, was returning to his home in Ballabgarh, Faridabad, with his brother Hashim and two friends — Moin and Mohsin. The four had gone to purchase goods for Eid celebrations from Delhi’s Sadar Bazar.

“We took the 5.30 pm train from Sadar Bazar… At Okhla, 15-20 people boarded the train. The four of us were sitting on our seats, playing Ludo. They told us to move and started pushing us,” said Hashim (20), the complainant.

Hashim said that when they refused to get up, two men from the group started hurling anti-Muslim comments at the four boys — mocking their dress and calling them beef-eaters. The boys decided to get down at Faridabad station to avoid further confrontation. However, the mob made sure they couldn’t deboard, the complainant said.

Desperate and afraid, Hashim said he called up his elder brother, who arrived at Ballabgarh railway station, the next stop, with some boys. “When we tried to get down, two-three boys started manhandling and abusing us… they did not let us get down… When the train started moving again, my brother Shaqir and others who had come to pick us up also boarded it,” Hashim stated in the FIR.

Hashim said violence escalated as the train left Ballabgarh station, with one of the accused pulling out a knife and stabbing the boys. “First he stabbed Shaqir on the neck, on the chest, and on the hand. When my brother Junaid tried to save him, the boy stabbed him multiple times. When I tried to save them, he stabbed me twice,” said Hashim, adding that as the train halted at the next stop, Asaoti railway station, the culprit and his accomplice fled “from the wrong side”.

Two videos of the incident show Junaid still alive, lying beside the tracks. The videos show Junaid — dressed in a shirt and blue jeans that had turned black with blood — passing in and out of consciousness, awaiting an ambulance. Pieces of cloth tied carelessly around wounds on his body indicate feeble attempts to stop the blood and save his life.

One of the videos also shows a helpless Shaqir cradling his brother’s head, as others urge him to take Junaid to the hospital until he finally says, “Main kaise uthaun yaar (how do I pick him up)?” The videos close with one of his companions tying a red shirt around Junaid’s waist, as a handful of others pick up the teenager and take him away.

Junaid was taken to Civil Hospital in Palwal, where he was declared dead.

