Faridabad Lynching: Brothers were home for festival, two wanted to become maulvis

When 19-year-old Hashim Khan came back home to Ballabgarh for Ramzan holidays from Surat, where he studies, he was excited to visit Delhi for a day.

It was a ritual — every year a few of the siblings would go to the capital to shop for Eid. “In Surat, he studies in a madrasa. He wants to grow up to become a maulvi. He is a reserved, quiet and non-confrontational boy,” said his elder brother Ismail.

Just like Hashim, Junaid — the 15-year-old who was allegedly killed by a mob in the Mathura-bound train — too wanted to grow up to become a maulvi, said Ismail. “He was studying in a madrasa in Nuh district. Junaid was good at studies. He was a peace-loving boy, and even then, this happened to him,” said Ismail, 25, a driver.

Shaqir, 23, admitted to AIIMS Trauma Central in Delhi, too, is a driver in Faridabad. On holiday for Ramzan, Shaqir was the eldest in the group on the train on the ill-fated day.

