Faridabad bridge collapses, police blame overloading

A bridge near Faridabad’s Krishna Colony in Sector 25 collapsed around 5.30 pm Friday. Police attributed the mishap to overloading. No casualties were reported.

“There were multiple heavy vehicles plying on the bridge at the same time, including an overloaded lorry and three trucks, as a result of which it gave way,” said Sube Singh, PRO, Faridabad Police.

“Vehicles were damaged, but there were no injuries in the incident,” he said. The bridge is used by vehicles travelling from Sohna towards National Highway 2, via Sector 55.

