Family protests over Rs 15 lakh hospital bill

The family of a seven-year-old girl, who died of dengue-related complications at Gurgaon’s Fortis Hospital in September, has alleged that they were billed about Rs 15.6 lakh for the two-week hospital stay, including for 611 syringes and 1,546 pairs of gloves.

Eventually, the accumulation of fluid in the girl’s body prevented her from fitting into her clothes. According to Jayant Singh, the father of the girl, Aadya, the hospital even billed Rs 900 as the cost of a hospital gown she was forced to wear as a result, while being taken from Fortis to another hospital where the death certificate was issued.

The girl was taken off ventilator after suffering more than 70% brain damage. “They kept putting off an MRI on the pretext that she would have to be taken off ventilator… Finally the MRI showed 70-80% brain damage… They said no death certificate would be issued if we left the hospital, as it would be ‘leave against medical advice’. At this stage, a doctor approached my wife and offered to do a full-body plasma transplant for Rs 15-20 lakh,” he said. Health Minister J P Nadda tweeted that “all necessary action” will be taken.

Ajey Maharaj, head corporate communication, Fortis Hospital said, “All standard medical protocols were followed and all clinical guidelines were adhered to. An itemised bill over 20 pages was explained and handed to the family… Patient was treated in the Paediatric ICU for 15 days and was critical right from the time of admission, requiring intensive monitoring.”

“Treatment during these 15 days included mechanical ventilation, high frequency ventilation, continuous renal replacement therapy, intravenous antibiotics, inotropes, sedation and analgesia. Care of ventilated patients in ICU requires a high number of consumables… All consumables are transparently reflected in records and charged as per actuals.”

