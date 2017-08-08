Family of child who died at school threatens protest

Arman with his parents. (File photo) Arman with his parents. (File photo)

A week after 10-year-old Arman Sehgal died, allegedly after falling down, at G D Goenka School in Indirapuram, his mother, Swati Sehgal, said she plans to sit on an indefinite protest outside the school from Tuesday.

“Police have made no headway in the case so far. We were told that arrests will be made by Monday but nothing has happened. Our lives have been shattered by the death of our son and this has happened because of negligence on part of the school. Due to delay in police action, there is a likelihood of evidence being tampered. The school has some responsibility towards students. This cannot happen to another child,” she alleged.

Meanwhile, a magisterial inquiry into the incident is expected to submit its report by August 15. “By August 11, all statements will be recorded and evidence will be collected. These include statements of the school authorities, parents, forensic lab report, police reports, etc. Our team will be visiting the school on Tuesday. The report will be submitted by August 15,” said Rakesh Kumar Yadav, ADM (Finance and Revenue), Ghaziabad, who is heading the inquiry.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App