Families of 6 Palwal victims to receive Rs 3 lakh relief

The accused, Naresh Dhankar, is still unconscious. The accused, Naresh Dhankar, is still unconscious.

A day after six people were beaten to death in Palwal by an ex-Armyman within a span of two hours, the district administration has confirmed that each family will receive Rs 3 lakh as compensation from the state.

“Rs 2 lakh will be provided from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, while Rs 1 lakh will be given as part of the Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana,” said Mani Ram Sharma, the deputy commissioner of Palwal. The announcement came after families of four of the victims — Munshiram, Subhash, Sitaram, and Khemchand — refused to take the bodies from the mortuary through Tuesday and part of Wednesday, demanding compensation.

The body of the fifth victim, Anjum, had already been taken by her relatives on Tuesday, while the body of the sixth person, a vagabond who was murdered near Palwal City police station, remains unidentified and unclaimed.

The families of Munshiram, Subhash, Sitaram, and Khemchand also threatened to block the road outside the Government Hospital in Palwal, where the mortuary is located, but were unable to do so as a result of heavy police deployment.

Although they were asking for a compensation of Rs 21 lakh for each family and a job for a next of kin of each victim, the negotiations finally settled at Rs 3 lakh. The bodies were collected and cremated by 5 pm Wednesday, said the deputy commissioner.

Police, meanwhile, are yet to question the accused, 45-year-old Naresh Dhankar, who is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital for injuries he sustained in the confrontation with police personnel prior to his arrest.

Police sources, however, claimed that although he did sustain injuries during the confrontation, he appeared to have already sustained a head injury before police reached the scene. “He already had an injury on the head, which may have been sustained as a result of crashing into something or falling down,” said a police officer.

He added that Dhankar may have found the murder weapon — an iron rod — lying by the wayside. The claims, however, cannot be confirmed until the accused is questioned, said police. “He is still unconscious and unfit to give a statement. He will be questioned once doctors declare him fit,” said sub-inspector (SI) Ashwin Kumar, SHO of Palwal City police station, where a relative of Anjum has registered the case regarding the matter.

The FIR also holds the hospital staff responsible for the incident, citing lack of security there. Anjum was killed outside the ICU of the hospital, while she was asleep on the benches.

“We have registered the FIR under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) against the main accused, as well as 12 members of the hospital staff. The matter is being investigated,” said SI Ashwin Kumar.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App