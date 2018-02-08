Fake postal van used to ferry marijuana

After receiving inputs that a truck, allegedly supplying marijuana from Odisha, would come to Mohan Estate Industrial Area, a team from the Special Cell of the Delhi Police stayed put. Police were baffled when a ‘dak van’ entered the area instead of a truck.

But police could not find any contraband in the postal van after rummaging through it. The driver and the helper of the van — identified as Akbar Khan and Mantu Singh — told police that they work for the post office. But when police asked them basic questions pertaining to delivery of parcels, locations of post offices in Delhi and how parcels are sorted, they couldn’t reply.

Police then took their van to the Special Cell office in Lodhi Colony and searched it again. This time, they found the contraband, which was hidden in the cavities of the driver’s cabin. “We found 12 white packets and 116 small packets wrapped in tape. Each packet contained a marijuana leaf with seeds. The total package weighed around 540.7 kg,” said DCP (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah.

Following the development, the Special Cell claimed that Khan and Singh were part of an interstate drug racket operating in east Indian states such as Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. “They used to get the drug from Naxalite regions in east India,” Kushwah said.

Police said Khan’s parents work at a dhaba in Gurgaon, and that he is married to two women and has 10 children. “Khan had been roped in by his friends to supply marijuana. He had been offered Rs 20,000 for the job,” said a police officer.

Police said Singh, a father of two, was allegedly working for the gang — driving trucks and delivering consignments — for Rs 20,000.

