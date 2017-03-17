Fake law degree allegation: Jitender Singh Tomar desperate for degree, opted for illegal means, says Police

Jitender Singh Tomar was sacked by AAP after allegations surfaced Jitender Singh Tomar was sacked by AAP after allegations surfaced

Former Delhi law minister Jitender Singh Tomar was “desperate for a graduation or a post graduation degree” and opted for “illegal means” by forging documents and marksheets when he did not succeed in getting one, said the chargesheet filed by Delhi Police in the alleged fake law degree case.

According to a police officer, the 4,000-page chargesheet (along with 50,000 pages of additional documents) stated how Tomar first attempted to pursue graduation from two Delhi colleges — Shivaji College and Rajdhani College — in different streams. However, he dropped out of both courses within a year. He then forged a BSc degree from Awadh University on the basis of which he got into a law college under Tilka Manjhi University in Bhagalpur, where he did not write any exams but managed to get an LLB degree. He later got admission in Viswanath Singh Institute of Legal Studies in Munger. But he never attended classes nor appeared for any exams.

Police had filed the chargesheet on March 15 before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sandeep Garg in the Saket district court. The case will be heard next on March 18.

Reacting to the development, Tomar had told The Indian Express on March 15 that the “truth will come out in court and he will prove his innocence”.

The officer added that the chargesheet mentions the name of a former principal of the law college in Munger, who headed the college between 1994-1998 when Tomar was studying law, along with 15 other members of clerical staff who were responsible for verifying documents, maintaining attendance records and issuing marksheets.

The officer said police had sent Tomar’s application form for admission at the Munger college and his application for bar council registration to verify his signatures. CBI experts have said the signatures are genuine and that he had sought both the law degree enrollment and lawyer’s licence on the basis of forged documents.

Tomar’s allegedly fake BSc degree states that he received the degree in 1988, while he enrolled in the law college in 1994. He had claimed he was preparing for civil services in the intermediate period, police said.

