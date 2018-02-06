Fake encounter allegations: Cop, gym trainer had argued over payment for clothes

Police said the accused has been charged under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the IPC. (Representational Image) Police said the accused has been charged under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the IPC. (Representational Image)

Around a week before he allegedly shot at 25-year-old gym trainer Jitendra Yadav, sub-inspector Vijay Darshan had got into an argument with him, his family claimed.

Yadav’s uncle, Vijendra, said: “Last week, Darshan had come to a garment store run by my nephew in Noida’s Sector 122 and bought clothes for Rs 8,000-10,000. Jitendra asked him to pay but he refused. There was an argument over the issue.”

On Saturday, Yadav was heading home to Parthala village, along with four relatives and friends, when their car was allegedly stopped by Darshan, another sub-inspector and two constables near Sector 122. Darshan then allegedly shot Yadav, who suffered a bullet injury near the right side of his neck.

Police said Darshan has been arrested for shooting Yadav and trying to pass it off as an encounter. The weapon used was a service pistol belonging to Darshan, and was recovered by police on Saturday.

Yadav had dropped out of high school, and had been running a gym and three shops in Sector 122, his family said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar police said Darshan had joined the district police force as a trainee sub-inspector in October last year. “He was on probation,” a senior police officer said.

Yadav’s family, in their complaint to the police, alleged that Darshan had tried to pass off the incident as an “encounter” — a claim denied by SSP Love Kumar. “It is an individual incident, not an encounter. We are looking into a personal enmity angle. The allegations made by the family are being taken into consideration and will be investigated,” Kumar said.

Yadav’s family claimed that he and his friends had stopped near a stall to eat when the incident took place. “In the hope of getting a reward for an ‘encounter’, the SI shot at my nephew,” Vijendra alleged.

