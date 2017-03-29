Fake degree row: Court summons ex-minister Jitender Singh Tomar

Former Law Minister of Delhi Jitender Singh Tomar at the Haus Khas Police station, in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal /File) Former Law Minister of Delhi Jitender Singh Tomar at the Haus Khas Police station, in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal /File)

A court in the city Tuesday summoned former Delhi Law Minister Jitender Singh Tomar as an accused, taking cognisance of the chargesheet in a fake degree case.

Delhi Police had filed the chargesheet on March 15 in which investigations had revealed that Tomar’s law and BSc degrees are fake. Police said Tomar had forged documents and obtained fake marksheets since he could not complete his formal college education.

Besides Tomar, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sandeep Garg summoned 13 others as accused, including employees of Bihar’s Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University, from where he allegedly obtained the law degree. “I take cognisance of offences punishable under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 109 (abetment of criminal conspiracy) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC,” the order said.

The matter is posted for hearing on April 19.

