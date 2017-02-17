Fake degree racket busted, 4 arrested in Delhi

Delhi Police have arrested four persons for allegedly selling fake marksheets, degrees and diplomas, for Rs 5,000 to Rs 2 lakh, in west Delhi’s Janakpuri. According to police, the gang posed as education consultants.

According to police, the gang had an office in Janakpuri where they claimed to offer courses from various universities in Kanpur and Haryana. The gang lured people into doing a crash course and sold them the degrees for a sum. “The accused offered a range of degrees — from CBSE school certificates of Class X and XII boards to PhD and medical school ones. They used to charge anywhere between Rs 5,000 to even Rs 5 lakh,” a senior police officer said.

Police said the incident came to light after a man lodged a complaint. He claimed he had joined a course and was assured of a Class X pass certificate. However, police said the accused provided him a certificate of the year 2003.

“The complainant had paid Rs 5,000 to one Rupesh, who then sent him the marksheet, issued by Intermediate Schooling Council of Education, via WhatsApp,” DCP (west) Vijay Kumar said.