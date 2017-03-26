UttarPradesh: Fake currency racket busted, 3 held

After a short chase, the car was intercepted on the flyover. (File) After a short chase, the car was intercepted on the flyover. (File)

Three persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in supplying fake currency in Rs 100 notes across various parts of the national capital and in Uttar Pradesh. Police said the notes have a face value of Rs 1.40 lakh. They also seized a high quality colour printing machine from the accused. “The fake notes were circulated in the weekly markets of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The accused used to hide the fake notes in bundles of original notes so that they could be supplied easily,” a senior police officer said.

“It was learnt that fake currency, in the denomination of Rs 100, is in circulation in Delhi. Teams were deployed to bust the syndicate operating in Delhi,” Praveer Ranjan, joint commissioner of police (crime), said.

He added, “We received information on Friday that the accused, Hakikat Chauhan, and his associate, Tehseen, would be going to Meerut to circulate a huge consignment of fake currency notes. A trap was laid near Wazirabad flyover. Two persons were spotted heading towards Kashmere Gate in a Verna. After a short chase, the car was intercepted on the flyover.” Police have recovered fake currency with face value of Rs 90,000 was recovered from their possession . Their third associate, Fazar, was also arrested and fake notes with face value of Rs 50,000 was recovered from him.

“Fazar used to procure fine paper from Nehru Ground, Ballabhgarh (Haryana), and print the notes. Hakikat and Tehseen procured the fake currency from him and circulated it further. Hakikat earned around Rs 15,000 on supply of Rs 1 lakh,” police said.

