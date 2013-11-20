Fake currency deposited in bank,official of Bangladesh High Commission suspected

A sum of money deposited in a government bank reportedly by an official of the Bangladesh High Commission were found to be fake indian currency notes (FICN),police said.

According to police,the official had deposited a sum of Rs 16 lakh on behalf of the commission,of which 10 notes with a face value of Rs 8,500 were found to be FICN.

The matter was reported by the staff of State Bank of India who discovered the fake currency while counting the notes. They immediately approached the manager of the Chanakyapuri branch. The manager did a double check and found that seven notes of

Rs 1000 and three notes of Rs 500 were fake.

He immediately approached police with a complaint and submitted copies of the currency as proof. Police said a case has been registered.

According to police,the man K S Islam reportedly went to the State Bank of India branch on November 14,along with some of his colleagues,to deposit money on behalf of the Commission. The money,police said,was a collection of several transactions made by the commission. According to the complaint,Islam had reportedly deposited Rs 15,89,315.

The case was transferred to Parliament Street police station,a nodal agency where cases related to IFCN are registered from all across Delhi at an interval of six months,police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police,New Delhi,SBS Tyagi,said,On the basis of the complaint by the manager,we have registered a case. The manager stated that the officials who came to deposit the money worked at Bangladesh High Commission. That has not been verified. We still have to contact the commission. We have taken their details from the bank and are investigating the matter.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App