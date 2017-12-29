Fake coin-manufacturing unit bust: Vigilance branch books three personnel for demanding bribe

Sweekar Luthra in police custody. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna) Sweekar Luthra in police custody. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna)

The Vigilance branch of the Delhi Police has booked three police personnel, including two sub-inspectors, under the Prevention of Corruption (POC) Act. The three policemen — part of a team that had busted a fake coin-manufacturing unit in outer Delhi’s Bawana Industrial Area last year — had allegedly demanded Rs 4.5 lakh from a mastermind in the case to “destroy evidence”.

The mastermind, identified as Sweekar Luthra, is accused of minting fake coins with face value of crores. Luthra (39), who had set up coin-manufacturing units in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan, was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell on December 26 last year. His elder brother Upkaar Luthra (44) is still on the run, police said.

The Vigilance branch came to know of the three policemen’s role after a woman, identified as Dimple Panchal, gave them a CD which purportedly shows the two sub-inspectors and an assistant sub-inspector posted with the anti-auto theft squad of the Rohini district trying to negotiate a deal with Sweekar and his advocate.

“The three policemen who have been booked were handling the case after Sweekar was arrested by the Special Cell. The video, recorded on January 17, 2017, shows the the three policemen telling Sweekar that he cannot go back on his promise of giving Rs 4.5 lakh if they show that no counterfeit coins were recovered from his possession,” a senior police officer said.

“The Vigilance department started their preliminary inquiry after receiving the CD, along with a copy of the complaint, on February 20. It has been substantiated in their inquiry that the policemen had demanded money from Sweekar. The matter was then reported to a senior police officer, who asked them to lodge an FIR against them under the POC Act,” the officer added.

On May 5, two separate cases were registered against the two policement at Prashant Vihar police station in Rohini after an internal inquiry conducted by the Vigilance branch substantiated the allegations of the two arrested accused — Naresh Kumar and Ravinder Kumar Chawala. Kumar and Chawala had alleged that the policemen had demanded Rs 9 lakh and Rs 2 lakh to ensure their release.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App