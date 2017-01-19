‘Faeces from above’ turns out dog’s excreta thrown off Gurgaon condo

Residents of a gated complex in Gurgaon had a “bizarre experience” last week when “faeces fell from above” as they walked past Tower A inside the compound. The incident was repeated several times since January 10, following which the matter was taken up by Belvedere Towers Condominium Association (BTCA).

After a BTCA notice and the beginning of an investigation, it was found that the faeces belonged to a resident’s pet dog. “The dog had been relieving itself in the flat and the house help had been throwing it out of the window,” said Rajender Sehgal, treasurer of the BTCA.

“The issue was resolved last week itself but has come to the fore because someone shared a copy of the notice on social media,” he added.

Watch What Else Is making News

The notice, issued on January 13, was titled “Throwing of Poop from Tower A”. “We regret to inform you that after a gap of two days, the incidence of throwing poop from Tower A has started again… Taking a serious note of this disgusting act, we are investigating further,” the notice read.

In December, 2016, a retired Army officer had filed a plea claiming that his home in Delhi’s Vasant Enclave is constantly splattered with human faeces from planes that empty their toilets in the sky. The National Green Tribunal had directed that airlines would be fined Rs 50,000 if planes were found emptying their toilet tanks mid-air.