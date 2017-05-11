Factory worker’s body found in Ghaziabad, family says murder

A 23-year-old employee of a garment factory was found dead in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram area Tuesday afternoon with burn injuries on his body. He was declared brought dead by the hospital, and police are yet to ascertain what led to his death.

Police said Sonu Yadav (23) had left the factory in Noida Sector 63 around 11 am. “We have gone through the CCTV footage of the factory. He had reached the factory at 9.30 am and he left at 10.59 am. Around 1.30 pm, police found his body on the roadside near Shani Mandir crossroads. He had burn injuries on the thumb of his right hand, covering the entire arm and the right side of his body,” said Pradeep Tripathi, Station House Officer, Indirapuram police station.

While an FIR under IPC Section 302 (murder) has been registered against unknown persons on the basis of his family’s complaint. A post-mortem examination cited electric shock as the cause of death. Police are investigating where this could have happened.

Alleging that his brother had not been paid his salary for the last two months and he had run into a scuffle at the factory, Yadav’s brother Anurag Yadav claimed that this could have led to his death.

