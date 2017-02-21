Facing the heat, Delhi govt rejigs body that runs Asha Kiran

Asha Kiran home for the mentally challenged, run by the Delhi government’s social welfare department. Asha Kiran home for the mentally challenged, run by the Delhi government’s social welfare department.

Deputy chief Minister Manish Sisodia Monday ordered reconstitution of the governing council of the Asha Kiran home for the mentally challenged, run by the Delhi government’s social welfare department. The government has decided to appoint leading psychiatrist and psychotherapist Dr Achal Bhagat as chairperson of the governing council.

The move comes after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) pointed out ‘shocking’ conditions in the home after a surprise inspection on February 4.

Watch What Else Is making News

Stressing on the need for ‘holistic improvement’ of the home, Sisodia, in an order to the department of social welfare, said the new governing council will include the chairperson and 12 other members, including the special secretaries of the health and family welfare and social welfare departments. It will also include the head of neurology department, G B Pant Hospital, and a representative each from the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the National Trust India and three NGOs.

The social welfare department was pulled up by CM Arvind Kejriwal after media reports on the DCW’s findings about the conditions in Asha Kiran.

The government had earlier taken note of letters by social worker Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury, who claimed that though she was appointed as chairperson in 2012, the government had not consulted her for five years and she was still awaiting permission to visit Asha Kiran.