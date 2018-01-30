Facing corruption allegations, Ramjas College principal hits back

Staff, students have levelled allegations of corruption Staff, students have levelled allegations of corruption

The principal of Ramjas College, P C Tulsian, has, in a written reply on the corruption allegations against him, denied any wrongdoing. He has claimed that the two employees — who the staff association had said were drawing salary from the students’ fund — were in fact employed by Rajendra Prasad, the former principal of the college.

Tulsian, the officiating principal of the DU college, sent the reply to the college governing body after a staff association letter alleging financial discrepancies was forwarded to him. The staff association had, on January 24, passed a resolution to protest the alleged corruption and seek his removal from the post.

In a point-wise reply to the allegations, Tulsian said, “The allegations made are totally misleading and smack of mala fide intentions. Mr Amit Kumar has been assigned the duty of collecting garbage from the college and disposing the same to the dumping yard. The remuneration paid to him is in lieu of the services provided by him. It is pertinent to mention that this appointment/engagement was made by the then principal (Rajendra Prasad) of the college. Mr Ram Nath has been provided to the college… to replace a person who was engaged as an assistant in the college by the then principal of the college… the above two named persons are not my personal employees.”

The staff association, however, asked him why the two employees were not marking their attendance on the biometric device

