Facing a ‘tough time’ with bureaucrats, AAP hopes House panels will do the trick

After frequent run-ins with the Lt- Governor and the Centre, and repeated claims that officials are “afraid” or “unwilling” to work with the AAP government, the party is now looking at House Committees in the Delhi Assembly to ensure “accountability of government officials”. Speaking to The Sunday Express, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj explained, “All committees work as per powers delegated by the House, with the objective to fix accountability of government officials regarding matters of public interest. The committee submits its report to the House, which ultimately decides what action can be taken as per its recommendations.”

On Friday, Bhardwaj, chairman of the Committee of Petitions, had presented a report recommending that the Delhi government Chief Secretary “conduct a detailed inquiry… to fix responsibility for false claims” of desilting of drains and “fraudulent payments made to contractors”. Party sources claimed the AAP government has been facing a tough time with bureaucrats, “especially after the arrest of the former principal secretary to the CM, Rajendra Kumar”.

“They feel that they, too, could be targeted,” the leader said. On Saturday, the Assembly’s Standing Committee on Health, chaired by AAP MLA Mahender Goyal, went to east Delhi to physically verify hoardings put up by the government’s Directorate of Information and Publicity department regarding information on vector-borne diseases. Sources said the government’s chief secretary and DIP secretary also accompanied the committee.

A special Assembly committee is also looking to probe the alleged 2002 CNG fitness scam. There are a total of 21 house committees in the Assembly. “The power of the Delhi Assembly is similar to ones of Parliament, and so are the powers of the House committees,” the AAP leader said.

