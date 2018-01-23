Facebook photo leads to arrest in Delhi: Film producer posed as MHA official, held

The Facebook photo which led police to nab the accused from Bengaluru The Facebook photo which led police to nab the accused from Bengaluru

A Facebook photo led Delhi Police to a 42-year-old movie producer from Karnataka, who posed as a director of the home ministry’s public grievance cell and sent fake showcause notices to shut down a petrol pump in Bengaluru.

Police said the accused, K Somashekar from Bengaluru’s Yelahanka, is a school dropout.

The photo shows him posing near his Toyota Fortuner, which also sports his fake designation. “The accused initially worked as a property dealer but faced losses. He then sold his ancestral land and invested in the Kannada film industry. He produced three films and acted as a villain in one. None did well,” a senior officer said.

“Somashekar then met a conman, who suggested that he pose as an official with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to earn a quick buck. So, he assumed the role of a director posted with the MHA’s public grievance cell as well as the Indian Council of National Affairs,” the officer said.

Police said he fitted his Toyota Fortuner with a blue beacon and printed the address of an MP on his official letterhead, which he sent to several government departments — including the Prime Minister’s Office. His luck ran out after the Crime Branch received a complaint from the MHA, following which he was arrested. “The special investigation team received a complaint from the MHA deputy secretary about a letter dated August 29, 2016, and signed by the accused. The ministry had conducted an internal probe and found that it was forged, and that no such person worked for them. In the letter, Somashekar’s address mentioned a house on Feroz Shah Road. On enquiry, the house was found registered to an MP who had been living there for a decade,” a senior officer said.

Sources said the MHA found out about the imposter after a leading state-owned oil company approached them with a letter from Somashekar, asking them to shut one of their outlets in Bengaluru as he had received several complaints against it.

Police said the company shut the outlet but approached the MHA to ascertain the reason behind the action. “After the ministry filed the complaint, police registered an FIR. During investigation, police found that the accused had sent documents and letters with his name and personal details to North Block in order to seek favours. The letters were also sent to the PMO… and the letterhead bore the national emblem,” an officer said.

“Police then traced the post office, from where the letters were posted to the PMO and MHA, to near his home in Yelahanka. Raids were conducted and the accused was arrested a few days ago,” the officer added. Efforts are also on to trace the conman, police said.

