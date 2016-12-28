Eyewitness in murder case shot dead: ‘We visited police station 7 times but no one listened… now he’s dead’

Jeet Kumar was killed on Sunday Jeet Kumar was killed on Sunday

The friends and family of Jeet Kumar, the 18-year-old eyewitness in a murder case who was shot dead on Sunday night, told The Indian Express that they have been receiving threats from the accused, who are still on the run. Incidentally, investigators have found that the main accused in both murders, Sadaq, was not nabbed after the first murder, despite frequently visiting his home in Jahangirpuri. Police have arrested two people for Jeet’s murder, but Sadaq and three others are absconding.

DCP (nouthwest) Milind Dumbere said, “We got to know after sustained interrogation of Sadaq’s brother that he met him on several occasions and also came to the cemetery after the death of his mother.” Police sources said Sadaq’s call detail records showed he visited his home frequently.

Jeet’s friend Ajeet Kumar, who was with him on his bike when the murder took place, recalled that Sadaq and five others stopped them and gunned down Jeet. “Jeet had been receiving threats… now he is dead. I fear for my life, I haven’t gone to work since the murder,” said Ajeet, a factory worker.

According to police, Jeet was an eyewitness in the murder of his friend Vijay Kumar. The two were attacked by six sword-wielding men on July 3, and Vijay succumbed to his injuries on September 17. After Vijay’s death, Jeet started receiving death threats from two accused, Sadaq and Sandeep, police said.

“They were both on the run, but had been sighted in the locality on many occasions. Four people were arrested after Vijay’s death, but these two remained absconding. We received several threats — through phone and in person. We made at least seven visits to the police station, but no one paid heed,” alleged Jeet’s sister Suman, who said that her brother had gone to buy chicken when he was killed.

She also alleged that when Jeet was taken to a government hospital, there was no doctor there. He was then taken to Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, where he was declared brought dead. Vijay’s mother Guddi, meanwhile, said she had lost two sons in quick succession.

“One son died in an accident, while Vijay was murdered. I have one son left, but I won’t let him work because I fear for his safety,” she said.

Dumbere, however, said, “I am not aware of the threats to the families. But I will look into the matter.” He added that if any lapses are found, action will be taken against police officers concerned.