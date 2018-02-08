Eye on bypolls, AAP proposes more changes to Delhi Master Plan

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) AAP MLA Somnath Bharti (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

With bypolls looming in 20 Assembly constituencies, the AAP has proposed further changes to the amendments in the Delhi Master Plan, 2021, which, the party said, would provide relief to traders. Last month, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, which has administrative control over the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), had proposed amendments to the Master Plan to give immediate relief to traders by allowing uniform Floor Area Ratio (FAR) across localities and reducing conversion charges.

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti has submitted the proposal to the DDA. Among the changes is the rider regarding parking. The DDA’s proposal to provide uniform FAR was dependent on the “size of the plot” and was “subject to availability of parking”. Bharti, however, wrote that parking facilities had to be built by the BJP-ruled civic agencies and suggested that the mandatory parking should be changed to “parking in the area, and if parking is not available anywhere in the area, then declare it pedestrian shopping street”.

He further argued that amendments to the Master Plan of Delhi, 2021 will have “effects” on the “architecture of Delhi”. Hence, “views of resident welfare associations and residents in general living in Delhi are also important”.

He submitted: “Businessman doing business in buildings having FAR even beyond legal residential norms also need protection. Hence, one-time exemption of all commercial buildings… should be allowed.”

He also said that “the DDA must ensure that other than double the original demand of conversion charges, no other charges should be asked for”.

Instead of the proposed amendment which says that “proposed changes are for commercial markets which are notified by local body or GNCTD”, Bharti suggested that this should simply be for “commercial markets, notified or not notified because identification and notification will take months”.

