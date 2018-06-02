Eye on 2019 Lok Sabha polls, AAP picks out five prabharis

Atishi Marlena was named the AAP in-charge from east Delhi Atishi Marlena was named the AAP in-charge from east Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party Friday announced five party leaders as prabharis for Lok Sabha seats in the capital to prepare for 2019 polls, with party sources indicating that they could eventually emerge as candidates for the seats. The party officially maintained that the five senior leaders had been appointed parliamentary constituencies in the capital, to ensure focussed attention on issues pertaining to each. “We are appointing them as prabharis to further strengthen the party at the booth level. They will focus on building the organisation in respective Lok Sabha seats,” Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said.

The five names announced as Lok Sabha in-charges are Pankaj Gupta for Chandni Chowk, Dilip Kumar Pandey for northeast Delhi, Raghav Chadha for south Delhi, Atishi Marlena for east Delhi, and Guggan Singh Ranga for northwest Delhi.

AAP is yet to announce in-charges for two seats — New Delhi, where Ashish Khetan had previously contested, and west Delhi, contested by Jarnail Singh. In 2014, although AAP lost all seven seats, it improved vote percentage from 2013 — from 29% to 33%.

A PAC member from the party said, “We are confident about our party’s chances in the 2019 polls. We will campaign on the basis of work we’ve done in Delhi, especially in health and education, despite the obstacles created by BJP.”

Of the five, only Guggan Singh Ranga is a new entrant to the party, having joined AAP from BJP last year, ahead of the bypolls in Bawana. Ranga, a party leader said, was key to the party’s eventual victory. “He left BJP after he wasn’t given a ticket from the seat. He knows northwest Delhi like the back of his hand and has a connect with locals.”

Pankaj Gupta, the national secretary for AAP, has been a part of the party since its inception. “We are hopeful the party will benefit from his experience in the area and that traders in Chandni Chowk will connect with him,” said an office bearer.

Both Pandey and Atishi Marlena, party leaders said, had already been active in their respective constituencies in the past month. A source said, “Pandey, we hope, will appeal to the Purvanchali voters. Marlena’s campaign was inadvertently launched by BJP government when they fired her as the advisor to the deputy CM. The move allowed us to respond by broadcasting the work we did in education — in which she had a key role.”

A common face on television debates, Chadha, party leaders said, had been tasked with ensurring that he campaigns in urban areas of the seat, particularly among the youth, to counter BJP’s traditional rural vote.

