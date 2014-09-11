Expel Vishwas within 3 days, JD(U)’s Iqbal tells Kejriwal

A day after AAP leader Kumar Vishwas praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, JD(U) MLA Shoaib Iqbal branded Vishwas ‘anti-Muslim’ and demanded that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal expel him from the party within three days.

Iqbal, who is the MLA from Matia Mahal constituency, said, “We give them a deadline of three days to expel Kumar Vishwas and if this does not happen, then on Friday, we will start our campaign against AAP, especially Vishwas. I am hopeful that Kejriwal will look into this.”

On Tuesday, Vishwas told Times Now, “Narendra Modi is a comparatively better PM than Manmohan Singh. The Modi government is coming out of the policy paralysis.”

Iqbal had previously threatened to withdraw support to the AAP government, after a video wherein Vishwas had allegedly joked about Muharram had surfaced in January. In response, Vishwas had issued an apology.

On Wednesday, the JD(U) leader said Vishwas was continually looking to spread enmity between communities. He said, “We thought that Kejriwal would evict Vishwas from the party after what happened. He has in the past made statements against Muslims and apologised… Such a person should not stay at AAP at any cost.”

Iqbal alleged that Vishwas was trying his best to ensure the formation of a BJP government in Delhi.

